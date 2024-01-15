Where a public body conducts a closed hearing, it cannot be forced to disclose portions of that hearing protected by attorney-client privilege using either the Open Meetings Act or the Freedom of Information Act.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from DuPage County Associate Judge James D. Orel.The Village of Oak Brook conducted a public hearing to consider its proposed budget on Dec. 8, 2020. The village trustees voted to close a portion of the meeting, which lasted three hours, before …