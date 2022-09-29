Where a plaintiff is partially successful on their claims, they may seek attorney fees for unsuccessful claims which involve a common core of facts or are based on related legal theories. Also where the significance of the relief obtained is reasonable given the hours expended.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Will County Circuit Judge John C. Anderson.Austin Casey III purchased a used vehicle from Rides Unlimited Chicago (Rides Unlimited) for $3,995 plus taxes and charges. Two hours …