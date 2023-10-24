Where a plaintiff files suit containing multiple counts with a common core of facts and prevails on at least one count which entitles him to recovery of attorney fees, the court may not reduce the attorney fees based on contentions on which the plaintiff did not prevail.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded a decision from Kendall County Circuit Judge Stephen L. Krentz.Jason Curet filed suit against C&H Exterior Restorations Inc. (C&H) alleging it breached contract by …