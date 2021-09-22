Where material difference existed between Indiana and Alabama law with respect to negligent procurement claim, district judge correctly determined that Alabama law applied and claim was dismissed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney II, Southern District of Indiana.Lee Moore worked as an insurance broker in Indiana. He was the insurance agent for Dr. Chad Mathis, an orthopedic surgeon in Alabama. Dr. Mathis had a disability-insurance policy issued by Standard Insurance. The …