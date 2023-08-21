Where an Illinois court faces choice-of-law issues in determining which substantive law should apply, the issue is not one of jurisdiction but of which law is more appropriate and applicable.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Margaret A. Brennan.In 2010, a Qantas Airlines flight unexpectedly pitched towards the ground — twice — due to malfunctions with the controls and autopilot systems. Fuzzy Maiava Tuna was a flight attendant on that flight and was flung, twice, into the …