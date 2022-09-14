Where a party prevails in a motion under the Citizen Participation Act, the court is obligated to award them appropriate attorney fees and costs, but only for that portion of the claim that was made under the act.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed and remanded a decision from Will County Associate Judge Elizabeth D. Hoskins Dow.Janet Wayman and her husband, Terry Gaca, lived in a home in Will County until 2018. Thomas Frederick was an adjoining neighbor. In 2018, Wayman and Gaca moved to Chicago …