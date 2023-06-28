Where a party is held in civil contempt and accumulates a large fine for noncompliance with a court order, any writ of body attachment issued relating to the civil contempt must permit the contemnor to purge his contempt by compliance with the order.The 1st District Appellate Court vacated the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Patrick J. Heneghan.In 2015, Door Properties LLC (Door) received a $750,000 judgment against Ayad Nahlawi. Nahlawi claimed to lack the funds, and Door began a prolonged process of attempting to …