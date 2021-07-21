Where plaintiff raised failure-to-rehire claim in motion opposing summary judgment in first suit regarding employment discrimination, plaintiff’s second suit for that claim was barred by doctrine of claim preclusion.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, Southern District of Indiana.Peter Daza worked as a geologist for the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) from 1993 until the agency fired him in December 2015. Daza was convinced that his firing was politically and …