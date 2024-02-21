Where plaintiffs filed suit in state court over COVID-19 executive order seeking injunctive relief, and then sought damages over same order in federal court, district court correctly dismissed federal suit under claim splitting doctrine.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James E. Shadid, Central District of Illinois.During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order requiring personnel in primary and secondary schools to be tested regularly for the …