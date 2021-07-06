Where a federal court dismisses a case for lack of federal subject matter jurisdiction, collateral estoppel from that decision in Illinois Courts is limited to issues directly necessary for the decision jurisdiction.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Patrick J. Sherlock.Daniel Rivera, Stephen Kensinger, Debra Joy Meacock, and Rebecca Scheuneman (collectively the “Plaintiffs”) were traders working in the Growth Team in Allstate Insurance Company’s (Allstate) Equity Division …