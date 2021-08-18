Where streaming video providers removed putative class action under state taxation act to federal court, district court did not err in finding that comity abstention doctrine warranted remand back to state court.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, Southern District of Indiana.The Indiana Video Service Franchises Act of 2006 regulates the way cable television companies do business within the state. Under the Act, anyone offering “video service” must enter into a franchise …