Where an appellant seeks to appeal an interlocutory order he may file the notice of appeal within 30 days of the denial of the motion to reconsider the order, even if it is more than 30 days beyond the entry of the ex parte order itself.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Israel A. Desierto.Jane Doe filed a one-page petition to file a lawsuit under a fictitious name, alleging she was sexually assaulted in high school as a minor by Chad Readey, and that the matter was a source …