Where no new constitutional violations had been identified for almost a decade, and the governor’s office had demonstrated compliance with requirements of decree, Shakman decree was vacated with respect to the governor’s office.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Edmond E. Chang, Northern District of Illinois.By the 1960s, political patronage was often an influence on public employment decisions in Illinois, with state officials awarding jobs based on who showed loyalty to the dominant …