Where plaintiffs in first lawsuit filed second suit with identical claims against alleged alter egos of defendant in first suit, district judge should have acted to have second suit consolidated before judge in first suit.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge John F. Kness, Northern District of Illinois.Randall Ewing and Yasmany Gomez sued 1645 W. Farragut, LLC, for fraud and breach of contract. After the district court denied a motion to add Erik Carrier, one of the LLC’s members, and D’Aprile …