Where a party is facing contempt for performing an action prohibited by court order and which cannot be undone, the proper charge is not civil contempt but criminal contempt, and it must be brought in a separate proceeding from the underlying action.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed and vacated a decision from Tazewell County Circuit Judge Michael D. Risinger.Heidi Edwards, individually and as administrator for her late husband Troy’s estate, filed suit against Pekin Memorial Hospital alleging wrongful death …