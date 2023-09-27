Where a board held hearings and allowed both sides to present evidence, it has taken substantial action, and the de facto officer doctrine applies to any decisions rendered by the board at that point.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Alison C. Conlon.The Cook County Sheriff’s Office (Sheriff) filed a complaint against correctional officers Hernan Mosquera, and Jacqueline Meyer with the Cook County Sheriff’s Merit Board (Board), alleging excessive force, failure to intervene …