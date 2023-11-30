Where the circuit court improperly excludes multiple relevant pieces of evidence from the plaintiff and then grants a directed verdict for the defendant, the directed verdict cannot be proper.The 2nd District Appellate Court vacated a decision and remanded for new trial a case from Kane County Circuit Judge Kevin T. Busch.William C. Murphy (Murphy) graduated from Harvard Law School and practiced law for almost 70 years, for several decades with the firm of Kinnally Flaherty Krentz Loran Hodge & Masur P.C. (Kinnally …