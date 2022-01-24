Where the guardian for a disabled plaintiff files suit against a defendant, it does not remove the disability tolling statute and additional defendants may be added at a later time under that statute.The 3rd District Appellate Court answered the certified question and remanded the case to Will County Circuit Judge Raymond E. Rossi.Jennifer Andrules, a disabled person, was taken to Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital (Adventist) for medical evaluation on May 16, 2014. While at Adventist, Andrules fell and fractured her right leg …