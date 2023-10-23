Where plaintiff failed to show that village’s decision to demolish vacant house on parcel of land was responsible for decline in value of parcel, district court did not err in relinquishing supplemental jurisdiction.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Edmond E. Chang, Northern District of Illinois.Willow Way LLC purchased a parcel of land in the Village of Lyons. The parcel had a house on it which needed repairs. Bids for the work exceeded $100,000. Renovations began in 2017, but halted …