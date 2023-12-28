Where a minor is the injured party in a claim under the Dramshop Act, the plaintiff’s minority does not toll the statute of limitations.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Melissa A. Durkin.Late at night on May 19, 2018, Robert Cantu became visibly intoxicated at Michael’s Sports Lounge (MSL). Cantu and an employee of MSL then went to LaCoco Pizza and Sports Club (LaCoco) where Cantu continued to drink. At around 3:30 a.m. on May 20, 2018, Cantu struck and killed Sandra …