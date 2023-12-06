Where a defendant is served a summons out of state and refuses to accept it, drop service is considered sufficient service of process.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from St. Clair County Associate Judge Kevin T. Hoerner.Harry Statia purchased a home from Christine Orlet on March 31, 2019. However, following the sale Statia discovered a number of issues with the property including a broken heater for the in-ground pool, broken kitchen appliances, water damage, and false descriptions of …