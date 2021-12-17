Where the plaintiff’s case is dismissed for want of prosecution and subsequently refiled before service of the complaint is ever attempted, the time between the dismissal and refiling should not be held against the plaintiff when considering whether they demonstrated due diligence in issuing the summons and serving the defendant.The 3rd District Appellate Court answered a certified question and remanded a case to Will County Circuit Judge Barbara N. Petrungaro.On March 15, 2015, Talia Sievert was a passenger in a vehicle …