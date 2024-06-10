Where a plaintiff has property stolen and discovers it in defendant’s possession after the five-year statute of limitations has expired, equitable tolling may extend the statute of limitations.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from DuPage County Associate Judge Robert G. Gibson.On or about Feb. 10, 2007, Charles Landwer had his motorcycle trailer stolen from his property. Landwer notified the police and filed a police report. In 2016, Landwer was informed by the Illinois Secretary of …