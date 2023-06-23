Where a defendant received a citation for violation of municipal ordinance that does not comply with the terms of the ordinance, this failure is not grounds for dismissal unless the specific statute is mandatory, not directory.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Lake County Associate Judge Bolling W. Haxall III.Wendy Fogel-Pollack was stopped on Oct. 29, 2021, by Officer David Bekov of the Highland Park Police Department and issued a citation for driving while using a handheld cellular device — a …