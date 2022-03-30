Where favorability of law to the plaintiff’s case did not factor into forum non conveniens analysis, and because plaintiff did not allege it would be unable to obtain a remedy in Mexican courts, district court correctly dismissed case.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Damon R. Leichty, Northern District of Indiana.Instituto Mexicano Del Seguro Social, the Mexican governmental agency tasked with purchasing medical products distributed to Mexican citizens, owns and operates various hospitals …