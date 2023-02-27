Where a defendant is sued by nonresidents in the state where they are headquartered, it is sufficient for the factors to weigh even slightly against a transfer to conclude that a trial court does not abuse its discretion in denying the motion.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Daniel A. Trevino.Cynthia Milton, Demitrios Mavrogiorgos-Spencer, and Amanda Calvert (collectively, plaintiffs) filed suit in Jan. 28, 2020, against the Boeing Company (Boeing), a Delaware company with …