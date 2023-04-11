Where the trial court has granted a motion for transfer under forum non conveniens, the transfer will only be reversed on appeal if the trial court is found to have abused its discretion.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge John H. Ehrlich.Mary Meier, the executor of the estate of Edmund Meier, now deceased, filed suit against Adventist Health Partners Inc. (Adventist) and a number of specific physicians, alleging their negligence caused the death of Edmund, who was in their …