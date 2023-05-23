Where the plaintiffs, the defendants, the vast majority of the witnesses, and the site of the alleged tort are all located in a forum other than that chosen by the plaintiff, the private interest factors strongly favor a change of venue.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge James N. O’Hara.Raul Monteagudo was a resident of Park Place, a long-term care facility operated by The Gardens of Belvidere LLC (Park Place). On Dec. 23, 2019, it was found that Raul had a …