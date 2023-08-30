Where a plaintiff files suit against a corporate defendant in its principal place of business, private factors including ease of access to evidence, witnesses, and premises as well as the location of the individuals accused may still weigh in favor of dismissal under forum non conveniens.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Will County Circuit Judge Roger D. Rickmon.On March 22, 2021, B.L., a mentally and physically disabled minor was picked up by a bus at his home in Denton County, Texas, …