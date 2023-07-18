Where a party seeks disclosure of Department of Corrections records on inmates under the Freedom of Information Act, such files are barred from disclosure absent approval from the chief administrative officer of the Department.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of McHenry County Circuit Judge Michael J. Chmiel.On Jan. 21, 2021, Patrick Kenneally, in his capacity as McHenry County State’s Attorney, sent the Department of Corrections a written request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) seeking …