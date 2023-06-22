Where U.S. citizen opened non-resident bank account with State Bank of India and later sued for breach of contract, district court was correct to determine it lacked jurisdiction over the case.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Andrea R. Wood, Northern District of Illinois.Arun Bhattacharya, a U.S. Citizen and Illinois resident of Indian origin, opened a non-resident account with State Bank of India through one of its India-based branches. When the State Bank of India retroactively changed …