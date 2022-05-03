Where the jury returns a general verdict with no special interrogatories and where two or more theories or determinative issues are presented, a reviewing court will not disturb the verdict where there is sufficient evidence to support any of the determinative issues or theories.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Edward S. Harmening.In 2014 Jesse Perez, as independent executor of the Estate of Marilyn Medina Perez, filed suit against St. Alexius Medical Center (St. Alexius), …