Where a party in a dissolution proceeding is adjudicated mentally disabled, the circuit court has inherent authority to appoint a guardian ad litem.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Cook County Associate Judge Jeanne Reynolds.Joseph Tener filed a petition for dissolution of marriage from Veronica Walter in October 2014. Between 2016 and 2018 Walter was represented by three different attorneys, each of whom withdrew their representation. Following a mental health examination, Walter was …