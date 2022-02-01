Where a party is appointed guardian ad litem they may only recover fees against the respondent or the respondent’s estate if the respondent has resources to pay such fees, and may not recover fees from an adult protective services organization representing the respondent.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and vacated the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Shauna Boliker.Ralph Watts, an elderly man, was found malnourished, dehydrated, and disoriented in a restaurant far from his home. He was taken to a hospital …