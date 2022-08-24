Where a municipality files a complaint to impose punishments for violation of a local ordinance and the complaint is dismissed, the municipality is not empowered to appeal the dismissal either by home rule authority or under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 604(a)(1).The 2nd District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Kane County Circuit Judge René Cruz.In 2019, the City of Aurora (City) filed a complaint in Kane County Circuit Court alleging that Taiwan J. Greenwood committed the offense of driving under …