Where a child of divorcing parents alleges sexual abuse before the court overseeing the divorce, interviewing the child in camera is a violation of the parent’s due process rights.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Renee Jackson.Joan and John Doe married on Sept. 5, 2008, and had four children together. In April 2019, Joan learned John had been having an affair and shortly afterwards filed for divorce. John left the house and had “almost no contact …