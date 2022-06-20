Where a plaintiff repeatedly violates a motion in limine during closing in exhorting punishment for defendant employer and the jury then disproportionately fines the employer over the employee who committed the alleged tortious action, the verdicts may be inconsistent and warrant a new trial.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from St. Clair County Circuit Judge Heinz M. Rudolf.John McCarthy was an employee of the Union Pacific Railroad Co. (Union Pacific), supervised by Glen Elliot. The two …