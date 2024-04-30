Where defendants failed to pay business taxes for years and district court denied injunction request from government aimed at ensuring future compliance, court’s decision was an abuse of discretion.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Chief Judge Holly A. Brady, Northern District of Indiana.For a decade, Bradley Olson and Shirley Olson have not paid the federal taxes on their business, Affordable Sewer Service. The Olsons have deducted withholding taxes from their employees’ wages and kept the money …