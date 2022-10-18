Where a party is ordered to sell a residence and make payment out of the proceeds, the order is injunctive in nature and remains enforceable even after the statute of limitations for motions to revive a judgment has expired.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Lori Rosen.Candice and Robert Poulsom were married in 1968. On Feb. 24, 1995, their marriage was dissolved by agreed order. As part of their agreed order, Robert would be required to sell …