Where counsel for a defendant asserts that a specified date for a continued hearing would be timely and within the statutory requirements he may not later reveal that the date for the continuance was untimely and use this as a basis for seeking rescission.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from DeKalb County Circuit Judge Joseph C. Pedersen.Israel Boyd was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) on Sept. 20, 2020. The Secretary of State confirmed the statutory summary …