Where a defendant stipulated to the reliability and admissibility of recorded testimony, the invited error doctrine precludes them from later challenging the court’s admission of and reliance on said testimony in rendering a verdict.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed in part, modified in part, affirmed in part, and remanded a decision from Lee County Circuit Judge Jacquelyn Dawn Ackert.Richard Johnson was charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child based on conduct in March 2020 with …