Where the state files for involuntary admission, it must give the subject the opportunity to prepare a defense against involuntary admission and may not change the admission basis without notice.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of DuPage County Associate Judge Craig R. Belford.Carolyn J.S. was brought to Elmhurst Hospital by her daughter in March 2022 for a mental health evaluation. After an assessment, the specialist concluded she was subject to involuntary admission, finding that because of her …