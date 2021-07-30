Where state court litigation determined that plaintiff exerted undue influence to obtain assets from deceased husband, issue preclusion foreclosed plaintiff’s malpractice suit against attorney and accountant.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah, Northern District of Illinois.Linda Bergal alleged that in 2009, she and her husband, Milton, set up an estate plan with the help of attorney Ben Roth. Under the plan, Milton created a trust and designated himself as sole …