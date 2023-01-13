Where district court abused its discretion in dismissing prisoner’s amended complaint for improper joinder as joinder was, in fact, proper.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded a decision by Judge Iain D. Johnston, Northern District of Illinois.Jermari Dorsey is an Illinois state prisoner. In January 2018, Dorsey was emptying a bucket filled with drain water from the prison washing machines when he felt a pop in his lower back and felt pain shoot down his leg. Dorsey …