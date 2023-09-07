Where a legal judgment requires a tender of payment, interest accrues on that judgment and interest will continue to accrue on any unpaid portion of the judgment until full, formal tender is made.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge James N. O’Hara.Frank Barnai was injured while working at a Walmart store construction site in 2007. He filed suit against Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (Walmart), International Contractors Inc. (ICI) and Nuline Technologies Inc …