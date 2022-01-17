Where a defendant seeks summary judgment for judicial estoppel based on a bankruptcy case by the plaintiff, the plaintiff must receive some benefit, namely some debt discharged through the case, and it is not sufficient to show that they received an automatic stay while the bankruptcy case was ongoing.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a case from Cook County Circuit Judge Kathy M. Flanagan.On July 30, 2017, Darrius Duniver was injured while working on a forklift when it allegedly suddenly reversed …