Where the manufacturer of a medical component has that component available only as a portion of another company’s product, that second company is effectively a distributor of the medical component and the stream-of-commerce may grant jurisdiction over the component manufacturer based on the distributor’s actions.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Gerald Vernon Cleary.Pattie Harding had an OptEase inferior vena cava (IVC) filter made by Confluent Medical Technologies …