Where a plaintiff claims an order was entered against them by an adjudicating body without subject-matter jurisdiction, the defense cannot bar this claim by asserting a lack of standing as an order lacking jurisdiction is void and may be collaterally attacked at any time.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Pamela McLean Meyerson.Between 2012 and 2014, Rabbi Aaron Potek, Adina Klein, Stephen Michelini and Luke Sequeira (collectively, plaintiffs …