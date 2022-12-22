Where a party fails to file notice of appeal with the circuit clerk within 30 days of the final judgment being entered and does not seek relief under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 9 or 303, the appellate court must dismiss the appeal for lack of jurisdiction.The 2nd District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Lake County Associate Judge Michael B. Betar.Waukegan Hospitality Group LLC (Waukegan) filed a complaint for eviction against Stretch’s Sports Bar & Grill Corporation (Stretch’s) on …