Where a manufacturer sells large amounts of its product to a reseller within the state of Illinois, it is taking advantage of Illinois as a forum and Illinois courts may have specific jurisdiction for claims against the manufacturer based on injuries that occur in Illinois.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Patricia O’Brien Sheahan.In September 2018, a vape pen’s battery exploded or caught fire in the pocket of Mohammedsahil Kothawala. The battery was a “18650 battery …